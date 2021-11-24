PSO has reported a power outage in southwest Lawton affecting approximately 1,941 people. They have estimated that it will be restored by 10:30 p.m. For more information go to www.psoklahoma.com
Multimedia
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman's body found on tribal land
- Goodyear plant fire extinguished
- Cyril teen accused of 150 molestations while girls slept
- Former cop to plead guilty to child porn
- Pair wanted for shooting into home
- Tech center break-in leaves damage, mystery
- Lawton man accused of pistol whipping girlfriend
- 'Thermal event' blamed for Goodyear incident
- Argument over cheating escalates to violence
- Ceremony for unclaimed veteran set