A power outage took out electricity to about 1,400 customers in northwest Lawton Tuesday and caused some calamity until it was restored.
Power went out shortly after 2 p.m. to the south/north from West Gore Boulevard up to Northwest Lincoln Avenue, and east to Elmer Thomas Park to about 17th Street following some equipment damage in the 1200 block of Ash Avenue.
Among the 1,400 customers left in the dark, two schools were shut down early due to the outage: Whittier Elementary, 1115 NW Laird; and Central Middle School, 1201 Fort Sill Blvd.
Linemen from PSO were up in the bucket reconnecting the line to a power pole just west of the Pizza Hut, 704 Fort Sill Blvd.
The outage caused the traffic lights from Northwest Ferris and Cache Road to falter, which caused some calamity when two vehicles attempting to make it through the intersection from Cache Road onto Fort Sill Boulevard collided, closing the eastbound and eastbound turning lanes.
Lawton Police Sgt. Scott Kisner said the drivers weren’t seriously injured, although a pickup truck was disabled and had to be towed.
One of those injured in the traffic accident was Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burke, who was treated for minor injuries, according to city officials.
Drivers attempted to circumvent the tie up in the turn lane by driving through the U-Haul Moving & Storage, parking lot, 1102 Cache Road. Tickets were written to some of those drivers, according to Kisner.
Officers from LPD and Lawton Public Schools Police set up stop signs at the intersection and controlled the flow of traffic until power was restored around 3:45 p.m.
PSO officials said a squirrel chewed into the transformer near 1200 NW Ash, sparking the outage.