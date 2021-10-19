Colin Powell:
First Black Secretary of State. Youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Born April 5, 1937 in Harlem, New York, to Jamaican immigrant parents.
Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1958 after graduating from City College of New York (where he was a member of the Reserve Officers Training Corps). Served two tours in Vietnam. Appointed a brigadier general in 1979, rising in rank until he won his fourth star in 1989. He was a professional soldier for 35 years.
Appointed by President Ronald Reagan as his final national security advisor in 1987. Appointed by President George H.W. Bush as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, serving from 1989 to 1993. Served as Secretary of State under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.