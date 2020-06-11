A man accused of pouring gas on a Lawton roadway and setting it on fire Monday night was arrested and, according to police, he metaphorically continued pouring gas onto the fire when he threatened and attacked officers.
Officers responded around 11:40 a.m. to 1702 NW Kinyon on regarding a man threatening to burn the whole neighborhood down, according to the report. While en route, officers were informed the man had poured gasoline on the roadway and, when they arrived, the fire was lit. The man was found standing near the fire and yelling at officers during their approach. The roadway was charred and flames remained visible.
The man cursed and yelled at police and moved into the backyard and closed and locked the gate when officers tried to talk with him, the report states. The man admitted to starting the fire and spoke of a previous argument with his fiancé.
Officer Mike Boudreaux reported that while officers were speaking with the man, Sgt. Anthony Foreman entered the rear area of the backyard. That’s when the man tried to attack Foreman, the report states. Boudreaux and other officers entered the backyard and when the man went for Foreman, they began physically struggling. He was shot with Taser darts to the back.
While emergency medical personnel tended to the man and Boudreaux tried to take photos of the man’s injuries, he was kicked at and threatened, the officer said. According to the report, the man looked at Boudreaux and said, “I’m going to put a bullet in between your eyes and end your life.”
Neighbors told police they’d seen the man pour the gasoline and light the fire and one neighbor offered doorbell camera footage as evidence.
The man was arrested for third-degree arson, assault and battery on a police officer and threats to do violence and booked into the city jail.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.