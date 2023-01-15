DUNCAN — An investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Stephens County landed a Duncan man in jail for the pound-and-a-half of meth found during a raid.

Anthony David Trujillo, 41, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, tampering with a security camera or system and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

