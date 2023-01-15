DUNCAN — An investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Stephens County landed a Duncan man in jail for the pound-and-a-half of meth found during a raid.
Anthony David Trujillo, 41, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, tampering with a security camera or system and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, records indicate.
The trafficking count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine between $50,000 to $500,000.
The Stephens County District 6 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Duncan Police Department, Stephens County Sheriff’s Department and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs conducted a search warrant execution Jan. 5 at 1211 W. Elm regarding suspected meth trafficking at the home, the probable cause affidavit states. Trujillo was taken into custody and another person was questioned and released.
Trujillo told investigators there was approximately 1 ½-pound of meth hidden in his bedroom and in the attic in a hole in the floor, the affidavit states. Investigator Justin Scott stated 590 grams of the drug, consistent with Trujillo’s estimate, was recovered.
A loaded .40 caliber handgun was also found under Trujillo’s bed, according to the affidavit. Scott stated he knew Trujillo has prior felony convictions and isn’t supposed to have a gun.
Trujillo has a prior felony conviction in Stephens County from January 2015 for possession of a controlled substance; as well as a Garfield County conviction in May 2015 for stalking, Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate.
Held on $250,000 bond, Trujillo returns to court at 9 a.m. March 15 for his preliminary hearing conference.
