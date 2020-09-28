Police on the lookout for business burglars busted an agitated man Saturday morning walking away from a northwest Lawton liquor store.
An officer was patrolling shortly before 1:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road when he saw a man wearing a hoodie and jeans walking away from the west door area of Fluffy’s Convenience Store. According to the report, due to a “dramatic increase of burglaries in the area,” the business being closed and the man being dressed similar to a suspect in several burglaries, the officer went to make contact but the man crossed the street, jaywalking in the process.
The officer reported the man was uncooperative and refused to identify himself. When the man said the officer didn’t have the right to stop him, he was told that by being near a closed business and due to the rash of burglaries, it was justified, the report states. The man continued to refuse to identify himself.
The officer told the man that he’d be arrested for obstructing a police officer if he didn’t give his name and that he would be cited for the jaywalking the man responded he was not required to identify himself, according to the report. The man was arrested and then gave his name.
While taking him to the patrol unit, the officer said the man stiffened up and tried to stop but was put in the vehicle. After checking the store for any signs of damage or attempted entry, the officer took the man to jail. He said he withstood “several derogatory statements” including accusations of him being racist, the report states.
Additional officers helped take the man from the police unit to booking but once at the jail section, the officer reported the man became uncooperative again. Due to this agitation, the man was taken to a cell to complete his change out of clothes.