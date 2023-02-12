Medicinal marijuana is already established as legal in Oklahoma.
But with the potential passage of recreational, it would create a two-tiered level for the amounts you can possess and the quality of the marijuana products.
Now, mind you, this isn’t your grandpa’s marijuana we’re talking about. But it would create complications in an already complicated enterprise for those who produce and sell it.
With a vote before the public set for March 7, there’s a lot to think about.
Michelle Tilley, campaign director for Yes on State Question 820 and also one of the initiators of the statewide petition campaign, told The Constitution that while the new law follows the format of the regulations developed for medical marijuana through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), those uses are different “at the end of the day.” She noted that the recreational use law is specific to age: no one under 21 may purchase or use it.
Dispensaries could sell both, under the new law, but because of the Legislature’s moratorium, only those currently holding commercial medical licenses could apply for recreational licenses, according to Tilley. There’s good reason, she said.
“We wanted to protect small businesses that are already here in Oklahoma,” she said. “We don’t want out-of-state entities to come in and take over.”
With experience in the medical marijuana dispensary business since legalization in 2018, Thanh Le said said he’s seen the field grow, so to speak. He said Oklahoma growers have now made insights into developing plants that fit the user’s needs and personal tastes. Be it through smokeable, vapeable or edible means, the products are becoming more refined.
Le said he should know. He’s served as manager at the Bud Barn at the Lawton/Duncan Y and learned from his clients what they’re looking for in their experience and how to direct these needs to the growers as they continue to refine their products.
“I’m like the cannabis (Anthony) Bourdain,” he said with a laugh. “I have been deemed somewhat of a Gordon Ramsey of cannabis in Oklahoma.”
In all seriousness, Le said he believes recreational marijuana would be great for Oklahoma as long as the medical side remains modeled after other states like Colorado or Washington.
Le fears, if SQ820 passes, Oklahoma could create restrictions that would take away the medicinal uses for minors who could potentially get medical cards in the future to assist with health issues due to age regulations. It is a valid medicine, after all, he said.
As harvest and processing manager at Vertical Vibes, Jermaine Ford said, in his experience, the Oklahoma medical marijuana market has still not gotten things completely under control and those things should be handled before taking the next steps.
“I think to jump into recreational at this point would be a bit premature,” he said. “Rules and regulations are still being issued to medical dispensaries; rules are being changed still to this day.”
Ford said there’s not really a difference between quality of medical and recreational marijuana except for how it’s sold. For example, marijuana to be smoked (flower) might be sold recreationally with a cap on the percentage of THC contained (Tetrahydrocannabinol is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, according to medicine.com).
“For example, the marijuana strain ‘GG4,’ sold as flower to be smoked might be sold recreationally with a cap on THC percentage of 18 percent, whereas that same strain on the medicinal side doesn’t have a limit and may be 25 percent THC,” he said. “Another example, recreational edibles might have a cap on THC milligrams of 200 mg, whereas a medicinal edible won’t and may be between 500 to 1000 mg or more.”
Overall, the potency of cannabis plant material has consistently risen over time since 1995 from approximately 4 percent to approximately 12 percent in 2014. In the 1960s to the 1980s, the THC content in marijuana was in the range of 2 percent or less. This has led to a 212 percent increase in THC content in the marijuana flower, according to a National Institute of Health (NIH) study.
The flower or leaves that are generally smoked or vaped are only one formulation. The market now includes concentrated THC products such as oil, shatter, dab, and edibles that have been able to get the THC concentration upwards of 95 percent, according to the NIH.
This increase in potency poses a higher risk of cannabis use, particularly among adolescents, according to opponents of legalization.
Ford, who is a proponent of medical marijuana, said its uses offer patients relief they haven’t found through pharmaceuticals. It’s why, he said, he feels like he’s serving in the role as a healer through the enterprise. From tinctures to edibles, he’s received testimony from customers of its healing properties.
Ford said there is disparity between proposed amounts for users to possess of recreational marijuana as opposed to a medical card holder.
“SQ 820 proposes that adults over 21 may possess 1 ounce of marijuana in public,” he said, “whereas me as a (OMMA) card holder, I can possess 3 ounces.”
The prices for marijuana are expected to grow as well as the states supplies of products if SQ 820 passes, Ford said. The impact on growers as they are expecting an immediate demand on supply is going to make an impact.
“Everyday people are getting medical cards and becoming new patients, but growers pretty much have an idea as to how much they have to grow a month to keep their business afloat in the medical market,” he said. “When recreation hits, I can see dispensaries selling out on that first day in mere hours.”