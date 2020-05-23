Investigators said that having a whole lot of PCP and ecstasy put a Lawton man in jail on $50,000 bond.
Antonio Shelby Jennings, 48, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
Lawton Police Special Operations Unit arrested Jennings following a Thursday night traffic stop.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officers saw a blue Mitsubishi Montero with a dealer tag fail to signal a lane change at Southwest G Avenue and Sheridan Road and conducted a traffic stop. Detectives made contact with the driver and Jennings and brought in a K9 officer who conducted a sniff of the vehicle. After the dog made a positive alert, the driver and Jennings were removed and searched.
A search of Jennings turned up a baggie containing 1.1 gram of marijuana in Jennings’ sock. Officers found a large vial of suspected PCP along with a pill container containing four pills of suspected ecstasy in the passenger side door pocket, the affidavit states. He was arrested and taken to the station.
Tests of the items revealed them to be what was suspected, according to the affidavit. The vial of PCP weighed 64 grams, including the container; a similar empty vial weighed 22 grams.
Held on $50,000 bond, Jennings is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 3 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.