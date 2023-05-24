CYRIL — A rural postal carrier has been commended as a hero for her role in a story that thrust Cyril into the national spotlight.
On Monday, Maci Myers was awarded the Postmaster General Hero Award, one of the most prestigious honors for postal employees. It is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job, according to a release from Becky Hernandez, Postal Service media contact.
While delivering mail on her route in January, Myers noticed a little girl wandering outside a residence. It was common for her to encounter children along her route, but something about the look on the girl’s face made her sense that something wasn’t right, Hernandez said. Myers stopped and asked the girl if she was OK. Her responses made Myers uneasy, so she notified local authorities. That simple act led to the revelation of a horrible crime, and, undoubtedly, saved the life of the child, she said.
The 5-year-old girl had a little sister, 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was missing. The search that followed saw law enforcement joined by community volunteers, including Myers and her husband, in a search for Athena. Her remains would be recovered Jan. 17 on land in Grady County.
“It was a week I will never forget. I am grateful I was at the right place at the right time to help the older sister get to safety,” Myers said.
Myers and her husband participated in the community’s fundraising efforts for the future care of the 5-year-old girl.
The Postal Service is proud to honor Myers for her heroic actions and is fortunate to have employees of her caliber representing the organization, Hernandez said.
Alysia, 31, and Ivon Neil Adams III, 37, both of Cyril, have since been bound over for a 9 a.m. Oct. 4 preliminary hearing in the case.
Ivon Adams was arrested in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 12 following the issuance of a first-degree murder and child neglect arrest warrant from Caddo County. After waiving extradition, he made his initial appearance Jan. 20 in Caddo County District Court for the warrant allegations and is being held without bond.
Alysia Adams was taken into custody on Jan. 12, made her initial appearance for two counts of child neglect and is being held on $500,000 bond, records indicate.
Athena and her 5-year-old sister were left in the Adams’ custody by their mother, Jasmin Adina Kay Brownfield, 27, of Stillwater, over a year ago while she was experiencing mental health issues that left her feeling she couldn’t care for the children properly, according to the warrant affidavit.
Jasmin Brownfield was charged May 4 with two counts of child neglect by abandonment, records indicate. She is Athena’s biological mother. She is free on $50,000 bond.