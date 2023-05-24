Postal carrier named 'Hero'

Rural postal carrier Maci Myers receives the Postmaster General Hero Award for her role in discovering Athena Brownfield was missing in January.

CYRIL — A rural postal carrier has been commended as a hero for her role in a story that thrust Cyril into the national spotlight.

On Monday, Maci Myers was awarded the Postmaster General Hero Award, one of the most prestigious honors for postal employees. It is given to those who perform a heroic act above and beyond the call of duty while on the job, according to a release from Becky Hernandez, Postal Service media contact.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

