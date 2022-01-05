It’s a new year and a month early, but with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state, Oklahoma feels like it’s mired in its own version of “Groundhog Day.”
In Lawton, long snaking lines of vehicles were seen Tuesday moving through local testing sites. On Tuesday, at the Cameron University Stadium parking lot, single-file traffic maneuvered an invisible maze as people maneuvered their way to position for their COVID tests.
At the Great Plains Coliseum Exhibit Building, 920 S. Sheridan, testing was ramping up at the drive-through clinic hosted by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
It was to be expected following the holidays, said Brandie Combs, the District 5 Regional Administrative director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. She was on-site to oversee the day’s endeavor.
“Today has become very high demand,” she said. “After the holidays where there was a lot of indoor gathering it created exposure. … Many people are symptomatic.”
The site offered rapid and PCR tests to the public, Combs said.
Testing will resume from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the location. You are asked to enter through the Southwest G Avenue entrance.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 4,110 new cases Tuesday.
Since COVID-19’s introduction into Oklahoma in early 2021, 720,961 cases have been reported with 12,512 deaths attributed to the virus. Nine new deaths were reported Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control.
Combs attributed the surge to the omicron variant’s ease in transmission amongst the population.
“Omicron is more transmissible,” she said. “Everyone is having a hard time.”
Most of the recent specimens examined by the OSDH Public Health Lab (PHL) from the holidays show a mix of omicron (57 percent) and delta (43 percent), said Michael Leal, information officer.
The surveillance data is important for providers and the public to understand what is going on in the state, according to Keith Reed, interim commissioner of health.
“Our team continues to monitor cases and hospitalizations to provide critical data that allows Oklahomans to make the best decisions for themselves,” he said. “Coinciding with our increased case count and what other states are seeing, current data shows omicron is increasing in Oklahoma, and we anticipate that will continue.”
Variant sequencing continues to be conducted on all positive COVID-19 tests provided to the PHL, Leal said. This full sequencing process can take up to four days for completion.
This wave of new cases has created an even more urgent need for testing than before. Combs said county health departments will remain open later until 6 p.m. at least once a week for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Comanche, Jackson, and Caddo county health departments also will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Combs says the extended hours for testing is for individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and those who may have been exposed to the virus in the last three to five days.
“This is a short-term, interim solution in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, given increased travel over the holidays,” she said.
However, Combs said, these testing sites are not appropriate for those seeking testing results for employment requirements, travel, or medical procedures.
Combs said the biggest danger is exposure to the virus by the unvaccinated and those six months out from the vaccinations but who haven’t taken the booster. She said social distancing, masks, and hygienic actions can help but you need the vaccination.
“We know it works,” she said.
Oklahoma hospitals are at near 100 percent capacity, according to Combs.
Comanche County Memorial Hospital reported Tuesday afternoon it was at 100 percent capacity of beds full with 13 patients awaiting an open bed.
Thirty patients are suffering from COVID-19 with two patients partially vaccinated and 22 unvaccinated. Thirteen of these patients are needing mechanical breathing assistance.
Four COVID patients are in the intensive care unit; all four are unvaccinated. Seven of the hospital’s 31 ventilators are in use at Memorial.
Combs said the virus has caused people in need of medical care for reasons other than COVID-19 are unable to find the care they need. Anecdotally, she told of her aunt who had to go to another state for hospitalization for a separate procedure.
There are still shortages in the nursing field that hinders the ability for hospitals to maintain high patient capacity. Combs said that goes for health care workers for the Department of Health.
“We need nurses,” she said. “We have three to five open LPN and RN positions available.”
Despite the sense of being overwhelmed, Combs said the public health sector is carrying on in the fight against the ongoing pandemic.
“We’ve been at this for a while,” she said. “We can handle this, but it’s tough.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.