Post decision to suspend attendance at graduation also is an economic decision, locals say

An announcement that Fort Sill is suspending guest attendance at its graduation ceremonies, beginning Monday, will have an effect on Lawton’s economy.
But, officials say the depth of that effect will depend on the length of time family and friends stop coming to Lawton-Fort Sill because they can’t attend those ceremonies and the types of business in question. But, some businesses already are feeling the burn.
Fort Sill officials announced March 11 that they were suspending attendance at graduation ceremonies until further notice to prevent “any potential spread “of COVID-19 to service members, Department of the Army civilians, families and the Lawton-Fort Sill community. The ban also means graduating soldiers will not be allowed to travel in privately owned vehicles with family members after graduations. The only travel allowed to those soldiers will be by government-issued tickets to their Advanced Individual Training (AIT) locations, according to the post’s press release.
Post officials said they will monitor the situation and decide when it is appropriate to resume guest attendance at graduation ceremonies and family days.
The immediate effect: Candy Hanza, general manager of Comfort Suites, said she lost $12,000 worth of business in the 24 hours following the announcement because of hotel room reservations canceled for this week. Hanza and Brenda Spencer-Ragland, president of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, predicted that effect will continue to grow as hotels and motels see cancellations by visitors who no longer need to come to Lawton.
Spencer-Ragland said the effect reaches beyond places to stay. Those visitors also eat in local restaurants, visit local museums and other attractions, spend money on gas and snacks, shop in retail stores, buy T-shirts and other novelty items, attend movies and engage in other entertainment. Barbara McNally, director of Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, said they also fly into and out of Lawton on American Eagle flights, and rent vehicles at the car rental agencies that are tenants at the airport’s terminal.
Spending those dollars also puts sales tax and hotel-motel tax into local and state coffers.
The chamber of commerce estimates 100,000 people a year — an average of 8,000 to 8,500 per month — come to Lawton specifically for military graduation ceremonies.
According to Fort Sill’s Public Information Office, the post averages 72 Basic Combat Training graduations annually, and expects to have 15 in the next 60 days. As a training installation, the post offers a variety of professional development courses in Field Artillery, Air Defense Artillery and other Army career development courses.
Class size depends on the course; an average of 200 soldiers graduate from each Basic Combat Training course.
Most of those soldiers have family members who attend graduation ceremonies. And, Hanza and Spencer-Ragland said those family members aren’t just mom and dad. They’re also aunts and uncles, and others who come to watch and take their graduates out on the town.
Spencer-Ragland said the average length of stay for those visitors is three days. The average hotel bill is $101.48 per person per day, which equates to about $30 million annually on hotels and motels in the community.
Hanza said she lost 123 room reservations within the first 24 hours after Fort Sill’s announcement on Wednesday, or an estimated loss in revenue of $12,000.
Hanza, the chamber’s liaison to the hotel/motel community, said about 60 percent of her hotel’s customers are associated with the military, an average she estimated is the same for most hotels and motels in Lawton. That’s why a long-term ban worries her.
“If it’s too long, we’re in trouble,” she said, adding hotels and motels already face issues as they come out of their slowest time of the year, the first quarter (January, February, March).
Spencer-Ragland said the community can’t make any predictions on the effects of the decision until they know how long the ban will remain in place.
“We don’t have a definitive answer yet,” she said, adding it won’t just be hotels that are affected.
That doesn’t mean she isn’t worried. She and Hanza worry about small business owners who don’t have links to major corporations that may help pad the pain. Hanza said many of the hotels in Lawton are not corporate owners; they are franchisees who often are owner/managers.
Both women said the community can help offset the effect by shopping local.
“We need to support local businesses,” Spencer-Ragland said. “The one thing we can do is band together.”
McNally said the effect on the airport depends on how long the post adheres to its new policy. And, the effect won’t be immediately visible.
“We won’t see the impact until we see the enplanements (the number of passengers on flights) for the next few months,” she said, of passenger flight statistics provided by American Eagle for the four daily flights between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
And, the effect may not be as dramatic as expected.
McNally said recent passenger analysis shows 30-35 percent of the airport’s traffic is military related, a lower number than once thought. The airport has a blend of passengers, meaning that while there are people who fly into Lawton for Fort Sill graduations, there also are passengers who arrive and depart for other reasons.
It’s not just the Fort Sill announcement that will be affecting flights. Major airlines are seeing cutbacks on flights as concerns about the coronavirus grow.
“Flights out of Dallas are feeling the pinch, and we feed into Dallas,” McNally said.
There is another factor for regional airports. Boeing’s 737 Max’s still are grounded, meaning airlines are taking aircraft from smaller markets to handle the routes normally flown by those jets.
While chamber officials are concerned Fort Sill’s decision might hamper local efforts to return a fifth daily flight to Lawton, McNally said she’s willing to wait on a decision because there’s “not a chance we will get a flight until that Boeing issue is resolved and the coronavirus issue is resolved.”
That doesn’t mean there isn’t concern.
“It’s something we’ll have to watch,” she said, adding that watch will be focused locally and nationally.
She said airport tenants may have a different view.
“It is our tenants who will feel the pain,” she said, of businesses such as car rental agencies that provide vehicles to visitors. “Our budget really has a little bit of flexibility. The airport itself, we’re going to be fine for six months or so.”
Hossein Moini is weighing the consequences of the Fort Sill decision from three points of view because of the variety of businesses in which he is involved.
“I totally understand the reason behind the decision,” he said, adding the bigger effect on the local economy may come from the national reaction to the coronavirus and predicting the effect of national actions on his Adventure Travel may be “100 times” the effect of the local decision. “We sell the world, and we’re definitely feeling a little bit of pain.”
Moini said his travel agency sells Fort Sill graduation packages for visitors, and staff members have been making calls to families who booked reservations for the next few graduations and cancelling them.
Switching to his food operations hat, he said his Charlie’s and Cinnabon in Central Mall typically sees graduation families on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, “and that definitely will have an affect on food operations.” His Laugh Out Loud business won’t be seeing graduates and families who visit the amusement business.
“So, it definitely will have an effect on our businesses. But we do understand,” he said.
Moini said he believes it will be some time before Fort Sill’s decision will have a notable effect on his businesses, because he has other customers. As important as Fort Sill graduations are, Moini estimated those visitors comprise about 10-15 percent of his total business. While he appreciates the dramatic effect the decision may have on some business activities, he said he believes that versatility of customers will help other businesses and local economy.
“Lawton is such a strong community and has a lot of different aspects when it comes to economic development. I think we can go for a while,” he said. “But, I hope it’s not going to be a long process.”
Moini said the largest number of Fort Sill graduations tend to occur in the summer.
“If this ends in 60 days, we’re still good for the effect on economic development,” he said.