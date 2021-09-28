The Comanche County Commissioners opened discussion Monday about possible future action regarding structural repairs to the Comanche County Courthouse.
District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens said the courthouse is looking into preventative structural repair on the steel beams inside the underground parking garage below the courthouse.
“It definitely needs to be looked at and I want to get somebody else other than me looking. It’s not anything that’s posing an immediate danger. But we need to start looking at full repairs. A lot of people like to just slap a Band-Aid on it and call it good but I don’t believe in putting Band-Aids on stuff,” Owens said. “I could sandblast it and paint over it and nobody would ever know the difference, but we want to do it right and get an expert to look at it.”
No estimate of cost has been determined nor has a means of funding. While no decisions were made during the discussion, District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill suggested that Owens look into applying for an infrastructure grant to cover the cost of any maintenance or repairs.
The last time similar repairs were made was in 2011 when five columns were repaired for $24,000. Similar repairs were made in 2006. In a 2011 Lawton Constitution story about the repairs, former Central District Commissioner Ron Kirby said that he was informed by an engineer that the recurring problem was due to a design flaw in the courthouse building.
In the same story, Kirby said that approximately 35 of the beams would eventually need to be replaced or repaired in future years.
“It’s kind of tough to say what we’re going to do right now,” Owens said Monday. “I want the experts to look at it.”