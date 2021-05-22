What police called a possible hostage situation led to the arrest of an admitted gang member for several charges and a $150,000 bond to get out of jail.
Johnny Lamar Bolden, 34, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary, kidnapping, three counts of feloniously pointing a firearm, trafficking in drugs and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, as well as misdemeanor counts of actual physical control of vehicle while under the influence, transporting an open container or alcoholic beverage, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Due to two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 40 years in prison for each, the burglary and kidnapping, counts.
Bolden’s situation came to a head the night of May 12 when Lawton police were called to 4811 SE Ellsworth on the report of a possible hostage situation. A child had run to a neighbor’s house to call 911 and said his mother was being held at gunpoint by a man, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The woman was found by police. She was screaming, hysterical and yelling the man with the gun had fled, police said. She was talking to another woman on the phone who said Bolden was on the way to her house. She was adamant Bolden, an acquaintance, was on his way to kill the other woman, the affidavit states.
The woman and her children had been inside the home sleeping when, she said, her youngest daughter went outside to play and forgot to lock the front door. She awakened to Bolden, with a gun in his hand, breaking into her bedroom with a gun in hand, according to the affidavit. It was a shock to the woman who said he’d never lived with her or at the home and hadn’t even been allowed inside before, she said.
When he cocked the hammer back to the gun, she said Bolden demanded to know where the other woman was, the affidavit states. A young child tried to run past Bolden and the woman said he turned and pointed the gun at her. Another child also had the gun pointed at her, she said. That’s when Bolden threatened to kill her and the children.
When the child who called 911 fled the home, Bolden tried to get the woman to get in the car with him, according to the affidavit. She said she offered her cell phone and other items to get Bolden to leave, which he eventually did.
Bolden’s description and his expected destination were put out over emergency radios, and he was stopped in the 2600 block of Northwest Pollard, where he was taken into custody.
According to LPD Sgt. Colin Book, Bolden admitted to being “an active 107 Hoover member.”
A search of his vehicle turned up over 35 grams of cocaine, 101 grams of marijuana, and two chamber and magazine-loaded firearms, the affidavit states.
Bolden has prior felony convictions in Comanche County: March 2009, second-degree burglary; and May 2012, accessory to a felony, records indicate.
Held on $150,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim, Bolden returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.