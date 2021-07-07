A teen was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital Wednesday afternoon after being pulled from Bentley Pond at Cameron University, according to authorities.
First responders were called to the university after a juvenile went into the pond and became submerged, said University Senior Director of Public Affairs Keith Mitchell.
The teen was playing near the pond with two friends, Mitchell said. University maintenance staff noticed the children and called campus police. When the police arrived, one of the teens had went into the 6-7-foot-deep pond and went under.
Witnesses said the teen was not able to swim. A man jumped in to find the individual, but declined to speak to the press. First responders were performed CPR before placing the child in an ambulance for transportation to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
School officials were uncertain if the teen survived. Lawton police did not return calls requesting updates on the status of the juvenile.