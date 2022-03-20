The City of Lawton has opened a new billing portal as it prepares to go live Monday with a new utility billing system.
Access to the utility billing portal will give residents a chance to create a login to access the system, new computer software that will allow residents to pay their city utility bill, sign up for auto draft, access water usage information and opt for text and email alerts.
City officials announced in January the utility services division — often called the water department — would upgrade its software with Tyler Technologies’ Munis Utility Billing CSS system. For city utility customers, that means a change in how they receive and pay bills, and better access to water usage data.
One of the major changes centers on those who have bank auto draft, meaning city bills are automatically withdrawn from their checking accounts. Those customers must sign up again for bank auto draft online with the new portal.
Customers will not have to submit a voided check to the utility services division as they did initially; rather they are entering their personal information into a more secure environment managed by Liberty National Bank, the city’s new utility billing partner.
City officials also have said billing cycles will change for utility customers beginning April 1. Residents will receive a new schedule designating when bills will be issued and when payment is due.
Residents who need assistance with their account and customer numbers as they register may call 1-888-635-3596, a designated line to assist residents with accessing their account and customer numbers, or seeking technical assistance with the portal. Assistance will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Information about the changes is available by calling the city’s utility services division, 581-3308.