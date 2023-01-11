OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education has created an online portal for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent approximately 58 percent of the $2.3 billion the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) allocated to Oklahoma to support students in the wake of the pandemic. According to USDE, Oklahoma’s percentage spent is higher than all but three other states: Arkansas, Hawaii and Iowa.

