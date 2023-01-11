OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education has created an online portal for Oklahomans to track how school districts are using federal COVID relief funds.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and public school districts in the state have spent approximately 58 percent of the $2.3 billion the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) allocated to Oklahoma to support students in the wake of the pandemic. According to USDE, Oklahoma’s percentage spent is higher than all but three other states: Arkansas, Hawaii and Iowa.
There have been three federal allocations: The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, also knowns as ESSER I; the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, ESSER II; and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), ESSER III.
As of early January, 99.96 percent of ESSER I funds have been spent ($144.80 million), as well as 93.64 percent of ESSER II funds ($560.50 million) and 37.58 percent ($505.50 million) of the nearly $1.5 billion allocated in ESSER III.
Upcoming deadlines for spending the remaining funding are Sept. 30, 2023, for ESSER II, and Sept. 30, 2024, for ESSER III.