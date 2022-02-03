MEDICINE PARK — Poppy the Prairie Dog considers herself something of an Oklahoma Groundhog.
For the last four years, Poppy has been one of the animal ambassadors for the Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center. For three of those years, she’s been the aquarium’s resident weather prognosticator.
“People would always say she looked a lot like a groundhog,” Nicole Brown, aquarium deputy director, said. “So, we decided to go with it.”
Just like the famous Punxsutawney Phil in Punxsutawney, Pa., Poppy comes out of her sleeping hole in the morning every Groundhog Day, and depending on if she sees her shadow and goes immediately back into her hole, there will be six more weeks of winter. If she doesn’t retreat, there’ll be an early spring.
This year, Poppy saw her shadow, meaning winter will last into mid-March.
Outside of predicting the weather, Poppy has plenty to do at the aquarium. During the morning rounds before the museum opens, Poppy accompanies the biologists, rolling around inside an untethered plastic ball to keep her from climbing up the walls. She gets pets from staffers, hides in heavy coats and snacks nearly constantly. She’s a particular fan of dried banana chips.
Sarah Angiel, one of the biologists at the aquarium who often takes care of Poppy, and accompanied her during her prediction, said she was well taken care of at the aquarium.
“She’s very spoiled,” Angiel said, as Poppy perched on her shoulder eating snacks.