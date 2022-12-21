A Lawton woman is free on $10,000 bond after she was accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility on Sunday.

Meaghan Elizabeth Reed, 27, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court, where she was charged with a felony count of bringing drugs into a jail or penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

