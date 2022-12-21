A Lawton woman is free on $10,000 bond after she was accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility on Sunday.
Meaghan Elizabeth Reed, 27, made her initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court, where she was charged with a felony count of bringing drugs into a jail or penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Reed was caught Sunday at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, with a package wrapped in electrical tape. While speaking with investigators, Reed admitted she brought the package containing marijuana, fentanyl and hydrocodone while visiting the prison, when she was caught by corrections officers, the probable cause affidavit states.
Reed’s arrest and charges is the fifth in December relating to attempts to bring drugs into the prison, according to Constitution records.
Free on $10,000 bond, Reed returns to court at 3 p.m. March 14, 2023, for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
