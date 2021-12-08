OKLAHOMA CITY — A Ponca City Republican has announced legislation he said would properly honor former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley.
Sen. Bill Coleman has requested legislation to name the last 3 inches of the westbound lane of Oklahoma 325 in the Panhandle as the “Lincoln Riley Highway.” The request follows Riley’s sudden and unexpected departure, which he said left the Sooner Nation and other football fans in shock.
“I felt the State of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players. I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley’s exit from Oklahoma football and the state,” Coleman said. “This is only fitting as this is the last 3 inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.”
Under the bill, Coleman would pay for any signage.
“While we are all free to pursue employment elsewhere, there is a level of professionalism that is expected to be adhered to,” Coleman said. “From all indications, professionalism was pretty much absent in how this departure was executed.”
The bill request could become law during the next session that convenes Feb. 7.