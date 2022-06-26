Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for registered voters who plan to cast ballots in the 2022 Primary Election.
The ballot will include county, state and federal races in counties across Oklahoma, including Comanche County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters are reminded they need to present photo identification or their voter registration card to receive ballots. Independents may vote in the Democratic Primary; the Republican Primary is restricted to registered Republicans.
Candidates must win a simple majority, 50 percent plus one, to avoid a runoff election on Aug. 23. The General Election is set for Nov. 8.
In Comanche County, Tuesday’s ballot for Republicans will include races for the District 1 and District 3 Comanche County Commissioners. Both District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner and District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill are seeking re-election. Turner is seeking his seventh term as the eastern district commissioner, while Cargill is seeking his second term in office.
Cargill has one challenger: Josh Powers of Lawton, a former police officer who is co-owner of Ares State Armory.
Turner has two opponents: Charlie Hale, a cattleman and businessman who owns Charlie’s Backhoe, Demo & Septic, and John O’Brien, who retired from the U.S. Army in 2015 and returned to the Lawton-Fort Sill area.
Republican and Democratic voters in Comanche County will decide the District Judge, District 5 Office 3 seat, deciding among four Lawton attorneys seeking the judicial office. Candidates are Steven Crow, Tommy Sims, Jay Walker and Neil West.
Statewide, voters will be deciding a new occupant for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jim Inhofe, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year. The special election to fill Inhofe’s unexpired term drew 13 Republican candidates; the ultimate winner will face Democratic, Libertarian and Independent candidates in November.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford will be facing two other Republican opponents for his seat, while Democrats will have their choice of six candidates seeking Lankford’s seat. A Libertarian and an Independent will join the race in November.
Other statewide races include the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, a seat left open when Superintendent Joy Hofmeister elected to file as a Democratic candidate for governor. Four Republicans are vying for that seat; the winner will face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Hofmeister and Connie Johnson are vying for the Democratic candidate for governor, while Gov. Kevin Stitt is among the four Republicans on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. The winners of those races will face Libertarian and Independent candidates in November.
A special section located elsewhere in The Sunday Constitution will outline the candidates for local and U.S. Senate races, as well as provide a list of candidates who are on the ballot for county, state and federal races. A list of Comanche County polling places also is included.