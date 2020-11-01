Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday across Oklahoma for residents who plan to vote traditionally in the nation’s general election.
The ballot will be a lengthy one, with races to include president, U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, state Senate and House representatives, and some county and municipal races. In addition, there are two state questions.
Election officials reported that a higher-than-normal number of voters chose to vote by mail-in and in-person absentee ballots in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election. By 5 p.m. Friday, state officials were reporting more than 370,000 Oklahomans had taken advantage of early voting (255,214 by mail, 114,979 in person). Comanche County reflected those trends, with almost 9,000 residents choosing early voting by 5 p.m. Friday, with 2,181 standing in line for sometimes hours to vote in-person absentee.
Comanche County Election Board Secretary Amy Sims is reminding voters that the same safety protocols that applied in the courthouse during in-person absentee voting Thursday, Friday and Saturday will apply to precincts across the county. To protect voters and precinct workers from COVID-19, the number of people allowed to vote at one time will be limited to ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet. In addition, voters should wear masks or face coverings, and precinct workers will do routine sanitation of precinct sites. Voters also must present photo identification or voter registration cards to receive a ballot.
Races on Comanche County ballots include the Comanche County race for sheriff. Residents will decide whether incumbent Kenny Stradley, a Democrat, will be re-elected to the office he has held since 1989. His challenger is Dell Galloway, a Lawton Republican who has been in law enforcement for 13 years and now is a lieutenant and patrol supervisor with the Comanche Nation Police Department.
Stephens County residents will be deciding on the county commissioner for District 2, deciding between Incumbent Todd Churchman, a Duncan Republican, and Lonnie L. Estes, an Independent from Empire who also is a lifelong Republican with a background in law enforcement.
Lawton area residents also will be deciding on races for the Oklahoma House, to include:
District 62: Incumbent Daniel Pae, a Lawton Republican who is seeking his second term, and challenger Larry Bush, a Lawton Democrat who owns an insurance agency.
District 64: Incumbent Rande Worthen, a Lawton Republican who is a retired assistant district attorney, and challenger Kyle Emmett Meraz, a Lawton Democrat who is a registered nurse.
District 65: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, an Elgin Republican and educator who is seeking her second term, and challenger Jennifer Kerstetter, a Marlow Democrat who is a registered nurse.
Ballots also will include two state questions.
State Question 805 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution and end the use of sentence enhancements against non-violent repeat offenders, meaning district attorneys would lose the ability to seek a longer sentence against someone who has never been convicted of a violent felony (meaning offenses defined in Section 571 of Title 57, Oklahoma Statutes). Supporters say the action will reduce the state’s high imprisonment rate by removing offenders who are not a threat to society, while lessening costs. Opponents say the question would increase Oklahoma’s crime rate and prevent the Legislature from modifying the list of crimes State Question 805 considers violent, while forcing courts to treat repeat domestic abusers and drunk drivers as non-violent criminals.
State Question 814 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to change the allocation of funding from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund (TSET). The division of funds now designates 75 percent of funding to TSET and 25 percent to the General Fund for appropriation by the Legislature. SQ 814 would reverse that percentage, and specify that the 75 percent allocated to the General Fund would be spent to cover Oklahoma’s cost of expanding its Medicaid program. Supporters said there still will be sufficient funding for the programs TSET supports, while giving Oklahoma an option for the matching funds it must provide to receive additional Medicaid funds from the federal government. Critics say diverting money away from TSET to bail out the budget or other state expenditures could harm a program that is making strides in reducing tobacco use and improving public health.