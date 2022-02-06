The polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for Southwest Oklahoma residents who are voting in school-related and special municipal elections.
The elections include funding propositions for Bishop Public School and Cache Public Schools.
Residents in the Bishop Public School District will decide whether to approve an $8 million bond to build a middle school to serve seventh- and eighth-grade students, as well as build a safe room and multipurpose area to serve the entire campus.
Superintendent Howard Hampton said Bishop now serves students through grade six, who then must transfer to other schools. A new middle school will keep students at Bishop School for two more years, he said. The land has been acquired; the funds would be for construction.
Residents in the Cache Public Schools District will look at two bond issues totaling $36.365 million. One will finance $1 million for new buses, allowing replacing of buses as necessary for the next 13 years. The second will allocate $19.5 million for a new field house for Cache Middle School and $15.8 million to remodel the middle school, to include adding six new classrooms (including two new science labs), a seminar room, a new library and additional office space. The existing field house will be demolished, then replaced with a new one.
Residents in the Caddo Kiowa Technical Center district will consider two funding questions for the facility at Fort Cobb: raising the millage rate from one mill to five, and making the new millage permanent. The increased funding will pay for $12 million in repairs and remodeling at the center, to include fire suppression systems, rebuilding the daycare center, and building a new portable burn building or fire training tower to train volunteer firefighters. The tech center spans multiple counties, meaning it will appear on ballots in multiple counties, including Caddo, Kiowa and Comanche.
Other elections include:
Caddo and Kiowa counties: Carnegie Public Schools School Board Office 2: William L. Boettger Jr., Brad Holsted, Shannon T. Ware.
Cotton County: Walters City Council Member No. 4: David Mitchell, Stephanie Smallwood.
Stephens County: Marlow Public Schools proposition.