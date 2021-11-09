The polls open at 7 a.m. today for residents who will be voting for a representative for Lawton City Council’s Ward 2 seat and deciding a bond proposal for Flower Mound School.
Ward 2 residents will choose between Kelly Harris and Mark Malone. Harris is the founder and president of Oklahoma Mobile X-ray Incorporated, a medical services company. Malone retired from the U.S. Army after 27 years of service in logistics, and now serves as the maintenance division chief for the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Sill.
Residents qualified to vote in the Ward 2 race are those who live in Precinct 13 North Side Baptist Church, 1715 Taylor; Precinct 19 Christian Church, 1802 Elm; Precincts 30 and 14, Abundant Life Christian Church, 509 Woodridge Drive; Precinct 31 Trinity Assembly of God Church, 202 SE 45th; and Precinct 32 Patterson Community Center, No. 4 NE Arlington.
The winner of Tuesday’s election will be sworn into office in January.
Flower Mound School District is proposing a $2 million bond issue to build an early childhood center and safe room. The project has been partially funded by FEMA, with the $2 million covering the district’s part of the financing.
The proposition would raise the property taxes in the Flower Mound district by 20 percent, officials said. The district will still have property taxes that fall below the millage for other school districts in the area, they said.
Caddo County will vote on whether or not to continue with an additional sales tax of one quarter of one percent to fund ambulance service in the county. The new tax would go into effect July 1 and expire June 30, 2027.
In Blair in Jackson County, there will be an election for the unexpired term for Board of Trustees, Office Two seat. The candidates are Niki Graumann and Liz McGregor.
Residents in Fort Cobb and Hydro will vote on granting a 25-year franchise to Public Service of Oklahoma.