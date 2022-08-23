Voters will go to the polls today to settle runoff elections for county, state and federal seats, while Lawton voters in Wards 3 and 4 will select City Council representatives.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters who also will settle non-partisan issues, including a lodging tax in Medicine Park and a bond issue in Central High School District.
In west Lawton, Ward 3 residents will choose between incumbent Linda Chapman and her challenger, Cartessa Ecko Smith. In east Lawton, Ward 4 residents will have their choice of three candidates: Barbara Curry, George Gill and Eric Sharum. Winners in the non-partisan races must receive a simple majority (50 percent plus 1) to avoid the Nov. 8 runoff.
Republican voters in eastern Comanche County will name their choice for the Eastern District county commissioner, choosing between long-time incumbent Gail Turner and challenger John O’Brien. The winner of today’s race will win the seat.
In two other non-partisan races, Medicine Park voters will decide whether to reintroduce the town’s lodging tax, increasing what had been a 5.5 percent tax when it expired in June to 7.5 percent. If approved, the five-year tax would be charged on all short-term rentals, with revenues dedicated to public works, tourism, parks and recreation, and the town’s rainy day fund.
Residents of the Central High School District will decide whether they want a $14.55 million bond issue, to fund construction of a new elementary school. The Stephens County school district includes part of eastern Comanche County.
In Caddo County, voters in the Fort Cobb and Cyril school districts also will decide school bond issues. In Fort Cobb, the question is $27.6 million in bonds to renovate the middle and high schools. In Cyril, voters will decide a $1.48 million construction bond to build an asphalt track at Cyril High School and to fund work on the school’s baseball and basketball locker rooms, along with a $220,000 transportation bond to buy a new bus, pickup truck and Chevrolet Suburban.
In Kiowa county, ballots in Mountain Park will ask voters to renew the town’s 25-year franchise agreement with PSO.
Runoff races on the ballot:
• Republican (Sen. James Inhofe’s unexpired seat): Markwayne Mullin, T.W. Shannon.
• Democratic (Sen. James Lankford’s seat): Madison Horn, Jason Bollinger.
• State Treasurer: Todd Russ, Clark Jolley.
• Superintendent of public instruction: Ryan Walters, April Grace.
• Commissioner of labor: Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Sean Roberts.
• Corporation commission: Kim David, Todd Thomsen.