The polls open at 7 a.m. today for Lawton residents who will be casting ballots for mayor, and Ward 2 residents who will be electing a new representative to the City Council.
Registered voters have until 7 p.m. to vote in the mayoral election; the Ward 2 race is limited to registered voters in north and east Lawton who live in Ward 2.
Three candidates are vying for mayor, including Mayor Stan Booker, who is seeking his second term. His challengers are Palmer Moore Jr. and Sherene L. Williams. Five candidates are vying for the Ward 2 seat: Shelli Fox, Justin Hackney, Kelly Harris, Mark Malone and Richard Strickland. Ward 2 Councilman Keith Jackson did not seek re-election because of term limits.
Candidates must win a simple majority (50 percent plus one) to avoid a runoff. If that doesn’t happen, the top two candidates, in terms of total ballots cast, will proceed to the Nov. 9 runoff. Winners will be sworn into office in January, along with Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, who did not draw an opponent.
In Tillman County, Grandfield residents are voting on a proposition to grant Public Service Company of Oklahoma a 25-year non-exclusive franchise agreement to use public rights of ways. And in Caddo County, residents are voting in a special election to fill the unexpired term for District 2 Caddo County commissioner. Candidates are Belita Jo Lee Byrd, Republican; and Jeff Boren, Democrat.