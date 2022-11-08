Polls open at 7 a.m. for General Election

The last phase of voting begins today for residents who are casting ballots in the General Election, following four days of in-person absentee voting last week.
Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters deciding on federal, state and local seats, as well as three district judge races for Comanche County residents. Voters are reminded that they must present picture identification or their voter registration card to receive ballots.
Three District 5 judicial seats are up for election in Comanche County, as well as two Oklahoma House seats and one Oklahoma Senate seat.
In Office 3, Lawton attorneys Jay Walker and Neil West are vying for a seat that has been vacant since former District Judge Irma Newburn resigned after being appointed a federal immigration judge. Walker is the long-time owner of the Jay S. Walker Attorney at Law firm; West is a public defender for the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System and also is in private practice.
In Office 4, Incumbent District Judge Scott Meaders is seeking his second five-year term, after being appointed to the seat in 2017, then taking it unopposed in 2018. His opponent is Brad Cox, Lawton, who has practiced law for almost 40 years, with experience in state, federal and municipal courts.
In Office 2, Stephens County Associate District Judge G. Brent Russell and Bobby Lewis, both of Duncan, are seeking the seat being vacated by the retirement of District Judge Ken Graham.
State-level races include the State House District 63 seat, where Incumbent Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, is facing a challenge from Democrat Shykira M. Smith, Lawton; and the House District 64 seat, where Incumbent Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, faces challenges from Democrat Kyle Emmett Meraz, Lawton, and Independent Zachary A. Walls, Lawton.
Incumbent State Sen. John Michael Montgomery, the Lawton Republican representing District 32, is facing a challenge from Johnny Jernigan, D-Lawton.
In addition, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, is facing a challenge from Democrat Mary Brannon, Washington. Local ballots also will include candidates for the unexpired term of Sen. James Inhofe, who is stepping down early, while U.S. Sen. James Lankford is facing three challengers for his seat.
Other seats on the ballot include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, labor commissioner, and corporation commissioner. The ballots also will include retention for justices on the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals, contained on the back side of the ballot.