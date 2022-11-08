Polls open at 7 a.m. for General Election
Courtesy photo

The last phase of voting begins today for residents who are casting ballots in the General Election, following four days of in-person absentee voting last week.

Polls across the state will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters deciding on federal, state and local seats, as well as three district judge races for Comanche County residents. Voters are reminded that they must present picture identification or their voter registration card to receive ballots.

Recommended for you