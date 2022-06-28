Voters will go to the polls today for primary elections that will range from county commissioners and district judges to governor and U.S. Senate.
Polls will be open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must present photo identification or their voter registration cards to receive ballots. In addition, voters are reminded that redistricting after the 2020 Federal Census may have changed their polling places. The Comanche County Election Board also said that Precinct 31 voters now will go to the Valley View Fire Department, 6362 NE Cache Road. Residents had voted at Trinity Assembly of God Church. Information is available at the election board, 353-1880.
In Comanche County, Tuesday’s ballot for Republicans will include races for the District 1 and District 3 Comanche County Commissioners. Both District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner and District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill are seeking re-election. Turner, seeking his seventh term, has two opponents: Charlie Hale and John O’Brien. Cargill, seeking his second term, has one challenger: Josh Powers.
Republican and Democratic voters in Comanche County will decide the District Judge, District 5 Office 3 seat, choosing from four Lawton attorneys: Steven Crow, Tommy Sims, Jay Walker and Neil West. The winner will fill the seat left vacant when former District Judge Irma Newburn accepted an appointment as federal immigration judge.
Nearby counties also will be deciding commissioner races.
Statewide, voters will be deciding a new occupant for the U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Inhofe, who announced his intention to retire. The special election to fill Inhofe’s unexpired term drew 13 Republican candidates; the ultimate winner will face Democratic, Libertarian and Independent candidates in November.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford will be facing two other Republican opponents for his seat, while Democrats will have their choice of six candidates seeking Lankford’s seat. A Libertarian and an Independent will join the race in November.
Other statewide races include the Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction, a seat left open when Superintendent Joy Hofmeister elected to file as a Democratic candidate for governor. Four Republicans are vying for that seat; the winner will face Democrat Jena Nelson in November. Hofmeister and Connie Johnson are vying for the Democratic candidate for governor, while Gov. Kevin Stitt is among the four Republicans on Tuesday’s Primary ballot. The winners of those races will face Libertarian and Independent candidates in November.
Other statewide races for Republicans include state treasurer, auditor/inspector, attorney general, commissioner of labor, and corporation commissioner.