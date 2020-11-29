The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced an optional short-term policy change for schools with students who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Beginning Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, Oklahoma school districts will be permitted to implement an in-school quarantine policy for students who have been exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom. This means any student who may have been exposed to COVID-19 will have the opportunity to participate in distance learning in a school-supervised environment.
“We’re issuing this change in policy to provide our school districts with some flexibility following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma Commissioner of Health. “We have recognized that some students subject to a 14-day quarantine may have lost many essential benefits schools provide, such as a safe environment with adult supervision, nutritional support, internet and technology resources and easier access to instructor assistance. Adopting this policy change will help protect students and teachers from COVID-19, while also providing a safe environment and resources needed for students to engage in distance learning during their quarantine period.”
Specific guidelines that must be followed by districts include:
• Availability of facilities that will permit housing of quarantined students in a socially distanced environment and away from contact with non-quarantined students and staff, such as gyms, auditoriums and cafeterias. The area must be dedicated exclusively to the housing of quarantined students during school hours. Use of the facility outside of school hours should be limited, and follow thorough cleaning.
• Quarantined students shall remain in the space at all times during the school day, except for breaks for restroom and outside time. Students must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet (greater distance is encouraged), and must wear masks at all times except when eating.
• Quarantined students will be tested repeatedly (at least on days 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 12, and 14 of quarantine, but more frequently if schools choose), using the Binax Now rapid diagnostic test. Tests will be provided to the schools by the state department of health and schools must have a CLIA-waiver number and appropriately trained personnel to collect, perform, and interpret the test. Results must be reported to the health department daily.
• Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 shall immediately enter isolation and is no longer permitted in the in-school quarantine program.
• Students in the in-school quarantine program are not permitted to participate in extracurricular activities, ride buses to or from school, attend after-school events, or be in any other situations where contact with non-quarantined persons is likely.
• Schools must be able to provide supervision of students in quarantine. This supervision does not need to include instruction; students will be engaged in distance learning.
• Schools should provide an opportunity for students to get outside multiple times a day. This time should not permit interaction among quarantined students, but it should allow for unmasked time and some degree of physical activity.
• Parents of quarantined students must be informed of the requirements of the program and sign an agreement for their student to attend.
After Dec. 23, testing data from in-school quarantine programs will be examined to determine the frequency of students who became infected during the quarantine period. This information will be used to inform return-to-school policies for the spring 2021 semester, officials said.