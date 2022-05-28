Police said a man who nodded off in his car outside a Lawton car wash was discovered with drugs intended for sale, over $1,600 in counterfeit money and a gun he shouldn’t have.
Jason Carl Ford, 40, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he received a trio of felony charges: trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of forged notes or instruments and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and between $25,000 to $200,000 in fines.
Ford was arrested around 5 a.m. May 19 after he was discovered asleep in his running vehicle parked beside a car wash in the area of the 2500 block of East Gore Boulevard.
Ford was awakened and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant, the probable cause affidavit. When Ford’s ex-wife came to pick up his vehicle, she asked police to search for anything illegal inside before she drove it.
Over 30 grams of methamphetamine in different bags, as well as a scale, a gun and a cigarette believed to be soaked in PCP were discovered, the affidavit states. Also, $1,630 in counterfeit dollar bills were located, according to police.
Ford has prior felony convictions: Bell County, Texas, September 2019, conspiracy; and McLennan County, Texas, February 2020, accessory, records indicate.
Ford, who is held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.