Lawton police are asking people to watch out for a scam using the City of Lawton as a front.
The City of Lawton has recently received calls from concerned citizens about scammers.
According to the Lawton Police Department, the scammer will attempt to contact you by telephone and present themselves as City of Lawton Utility Employees. They are telling citizens they can receive up to 50 percent off on their utility bill if they provide their information over the phone.
Do not give any personal information to include bank information over the phone.
The City of Lawton Utility Department or Lawton Police Department will never call you to pay fines or solicit monetary donations to be paid over the phone.
If you feel you’re being targeted with a scam, contact the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.