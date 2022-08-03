First he was accused of trying to rob a barber shop.
It would prove unsuccessful.
Police said that trend continued nine days later when he unsuccessfully tried to run from the law.
Now, Matthew Todd Pedro is in jail on $60,000 combined bond for the two separate cases.
Pedro appeared on Lawton police radar on July 20 following the attempted robbery of Charlie’s Barber Shop, 614 NW 19th Street. Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. and learned an unknown Native American male had tried to rob the place, the probable cause affidavit states.
The owner said he was inside, cutting a client’s hair when the man, who has a green Monster Energy Drink emblem tattooed around his eye, forced his way inside the front door with his hand inside his shirt as if he had a gun. When he demanded money, the owner said he didn’t have any and the man would need to leave the shop, the affidavit states. When words didn’t work, he said he shoved the intruder out the door.
A detective believed the suspect was Pedro and, after showing the owner his mugshot, made a positive identification of the suspect. Investigators viewing neighboring security video footage confirmed it was Pedro they were looking for, according to the affidavit.
It would take nine days before law enforcement caught up with Pedro.
Officers were called shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday to Harold Park, 1400 block of Northwest 40th Street, regarding a red car parked in the trees at the back of the park. When LPD Sgt. Al Nease approached, the vehicle fled and got away around the area of Northwest 33rd Street and Atlanta Avenue, the affidavit states.
The car was seen later traveling at a high rate of speed through the parking lot of Bent Fork, 2702 W. Gore, and nearly hitting a police unit, according to the affidavit. A pursuit followed and the car swerved through traffic causing several near-wrecks, according to police.
A crash over the curb and into a fire hydrant at the northeast corner of Southwest 20th Street and F Avenue ended with Pedro in handcuffs. Investigators said he couldn’t keep focus during questioning, had slurred speech and was unable to sit still, the affidavit states.
When asked his birthday and Social Security number, Pedro said “he wasn’t sure because he had been smoking "wet," according to the affidavit. “Wet” cigarettes are conventional marijuana cigarettes that have been dipped into various fluids or laced with additional substances like PCP. It was learned he has a suspended driver’s license and a prior DUI from May 2019, investigators said.
Pedro, who declined the state’s test, was booked into jail.