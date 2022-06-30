DUNCAN — Two men and a woman are in jail for what investigators described as a brazen theft of a Marlow homeowner’s windows.
Jacob Mikeal Pliska, 25, of Marlow, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of grand larceny, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison.
Felony arrest warrants were also issued Tuesday for Maxine Suzanne Pease, 21, and Dominic Gene Pease, 18, both of Marlow, for grand larceny allegations relating to the case. Records indicate they made their initial court appearances Wednesday.
Marlow Police Officer Jack Cole stated the homeowner called him June 23 regarding her windows being missing from her home in the 700 block of North Second Street. She said she had some windows stacked outside against the wall of her house and had noticed some of them were missing, the probable cause affidavit states. She learned five were missing.
Her neighbors told her they saw Pliska and the Peases walk to the home earlier around 5:45 a.m. with a hand dolly en tow. One witness said she saw the trio walk back to their house “about two or three minutes later” with several white framed windows loaded onto the dolly, the affidavit states.
A search warrant execution of the trio’s home the next day for an unrelated incident led to the discovery of the windows in Dominic Pease’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Dominic and Maxine Pease were interviewed. She first said she believed “a couple of the windows” were purchased off the Home Depot app, but the other windows were taken by permission, Cole stated. Unable to provide any receipts, she then said the three of them had taken the windows the morning before, the affidavit states.
Pliska is being held on $50,000 bond and both, Maxine and Dominic Pease, are being held on $5,000 bond each.
The three return to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 for preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.