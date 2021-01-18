The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a Sunday morning shooting by Lawton police that left a local man dead.
Investigators reported that Zonterious Johnson, 24, died from gunshot wounds. If confirmed, his would be the first death by homciide reported in the city limits in 2021.
Officers from LPD were conducting a bar check around 3:30 a.m. at Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, early Sunday morning when shots were fired outside and at the club which caused officers to react. At least one bullet hit the outside of the building, according to the OSBI.
Officers inside the club reacted and got into a foot pursuit that lasted several blocks before police fired on the suspect running away. The club owner said the shooting happened at least three block away from the venue. Police fired on Johnson and he died at a local hospital, according to investigators. No other injuries were reported.
A gun was recovered at the scene, according to the OSBI.
While the incident remains under investigation, the OSBI is not releasing further information.
The victim’s mother has posted on social media that her son took three bullets to the back during the incident. That information hasn’t been confirmed by law enforcement.
It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons.
LPD policy is for officers involved in a shooting to be placed on paid administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation.
Club owner Seth Fleming said he was at the venue celebrating his 24th birthday when gunfire erupted. He said the club was closed to the public when events unfolded.
“The lounge had nothing to do with any of this,” he said. “We were already closed at this time.”
Fleming said the club had all its paperwork up to date and that the venue didn’t run afoul of the law.
“And then, whatever happened outside happened,” he said.
Fleming said the bar opened at midnight and that officers told him if everything was shut down by 2 a.m., he would be alright. He said when officers came into the club, they were carrying their rifles and there were a large number of officers with marked cars parked at the scene. It was on their way out that gunfire and all the chaos to follow happened, he said. He believes the police instigated the escalation of the incident that happened several blocks away from the lounge.
“We’ve only been open for what, a little bit, and this is only my third event,” Fleming said. “I call it harassment. I don’t think people complained; I think it was, you know, just a show of force.”
Lawton police have directed all inquiries to the OSBI.
The OSBII has reported that the case remains under investigation and more updates will come as more information is uncovered.