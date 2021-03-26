Officers were called at 5 p.m. Wednesday evening to Tanglewood Apartments, 2310 NW Terrace Hills Blvd., on a report of a robbery.
The victim said she’d been visiting a relative from out of town and came to the apartments by mistakes. According to the report, when she realized she was at the wrong place and while looking down at her phone in the breezeway of a building, the suspect appeared. She said she looked up to see a black man in his late-20s or early-30s pointing a semi-automatic handgun at her.
He told her to “give me the (expletive) purse,” and when she did, he backed away and yelled “don’t move,” the report states. When she backed up, he fired a shot into the air before he ran westbound along the fence line alongside 82nd Street.
The victim said the man was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark ball cap, dark pants and purple Air Jordan sneakers, the report states.
A witness saw a man matching the suspect’s description and carrying “a large brown purse in his hands” run by shortly after hearing the gunshot. Another witness told police he could recognize the man if he saw him again.
Police recovered a single shell casing near the scene of the robbery. According to the report, a cracked, black phone in a case was found lying in the grass in the path of the suspect’s flight. Rain flooded out the footprint to the point it was no longer visible beneath the water.
One lucky break was the discovery of a black debit card with a name on it, the report states. Investigators hope it leads to the suspect.
If you have any information regarding this or any other crime, you can call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or submit an anonymous tip on the mobile app or the organization’s website.