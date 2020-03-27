Police continue seeking leads in the Wednesday morning shooting resulting in the city’s seventh homicide of 2020.
Darian Harris, 30, was shot and killed in his front yard near the porch of 4504 SW Park, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer.
Police were called at 3:55 a.m. on the report of a shooting and arrived to find Harris dead from at least one gunshot wound.
The cause of the shooting and suspect information remain unknown, according to Jenkins. There were no witnesses at the home at the time of the incident.
Several yellow evidence markers dotted the front yard and porch area of the home Wednesday morning, Jenkins was unable to say whether a gun was recovered from the scene or if there was evidence of a potential shooting exchanged between Harris and his killer.
Jenkins asked if anyone has information about the incident or knowledge of deeper issues relating to the case to contact police.
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma issued a “First 48” reward enhancement in connection to Wednesday’s shooting death.
If you have information about Harris’ death, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, (580) 355-4636.