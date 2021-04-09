UPDATED 12:51 p.m., April 9, 2021
A missing 58-year-old Lawton who is considered "at-risk" has been located in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to Lawton police.
Ralph Keys, who has been missing since around 2 p.m. Thursday, has been located south of the Red River. His condition is unavailable.
Lawton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk man.
Police are asking that you keep an eye out for Ralph Keys, 58. He was seen around 2 p.m. walking from 805 SW Park and later seen walking towards Geronimo near where Southwest 6th Street and 11th Street converge, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
“Ralph has Asperger’s and is mentally 12-years-old,” he said.
Keys, who stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and is bald with glasses was wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes and he was carrying a laundry basket, Grubbs said.
If you see Keys, call police at 580-581-3272 or call 911.