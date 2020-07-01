Investigators are asking for the public’s help in learning about what happened and who pulled the trigger in Lawton’s 11th homicide of the year.
Police reported they found Mamie Caldwell, 65, dead from a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a unit in the Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B, after responding to a double shooting.
What led up to the incident and who pulled the trigger remain a mystery, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer.
The second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition with a wound to the shoulder area. Garcia said the second victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.
“At this time it is unknown why this happened and the LPD is asking if anyone has any available information to please come forward in reference this senseless death,” he said.
Garcia said that anyone with information can contact LPD directly, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma: 580-355-4636, or lawtoncrimstoppers.com.