Police are searching for a driver who led a Saturday morning pursuit that endangered officers and resulted in a crash and bailout at a Lawton mobile home park.
Lawton Police Officer Carlos Aguayo reported backing up Sgt. Daniel Hallagin on a traffic stop at McDonald’s, 30 S. Sheridan, around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Aguayo said the reverse lights came on a vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, and drove over several curbs toward West Gore Boulevard, beginning a pursuit by the officers.
The chase continued east to 150th Street before the van began to turn back to the west onto Lee Boulevard and then turned north onto Southeast Flower Mound, according to the report. Hallagin said the van turned into Stone Ridge Apartments before he lost sight of it.
Officer Konrad Jones drove into the apartment’s parking lot and found the van parked, facing west, the report states. Its lights were off but the brake lights were illuminated. Jones got out and tried to open the driver side and noticed the driver was a man wearing reading glasses and a white hoodie. When ordered to show his hands, the driver, instead, put the van into reverse. The officer used his baton and broke out the driver’s side window to try and stop him.
Jones said he pulled his gun and ordered the driver to stop but he instead drove toward Jones and Aguayo and they had to move out of the way to avoid being hit, the report states. The van hit a police unit toward the exit then left heading eastbound and other officers dropped into another pursuit, Aguayo said.
By shortly before 4:30 a.m., police identified the driver and went back to his last known address. That’s when officers saw the van enter the unidentified mobile home park. According to the report, when officers turned on their lights, the van led another pursuit through the trailer park. Aguayo said officers lost sight of the van due to it going through and in between several homes. It was later found crashed in an area in the middle of a ditch behind some trees.
If you have information about this case, call Lawton Police or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.