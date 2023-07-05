Lawton Police were investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2000-block of Southwest Lee Boulevard.

Jace Cummings, 27, of Lawton was driving his motorcycle when he was hit by a silver pickup which left the scene of the accident. Another driver stopped to render aid to Cummings and was able to give LPD a photo of the vehicle.

Recommended for you