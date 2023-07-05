Lawton Police were investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 2000-block of Southwest Lee Boulevard.
Jace Cummings, 27, of Lawton was driving his motorcycle when he was hit by a silver pickup which left the scene of the accident. Another driver stopped to render aid to Cummings and was able to give LPD a photo of the vehicle.
The description LPD was working with indicated the vehicle was a 4-door Ford F150 pickup, silver in color. The witness said that at the time of the accident the truck was being operated without a tag.
LPD Public Information Officer Chris Blessing had few details but did indicate that police were searching for the vehicle.
Cummings was treated at the scene and flown to OU Trauma Center for further treatment.