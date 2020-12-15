A change to county communications may soon make scanners obsolete.
Comanche County Emergency Management Director Michael Merritt told commissioners that all county radio traffic would soon switch to digital, including EMS, Sheriff’s Department, 911 and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Merritt said the switch from digital to analog will come on Thursday and will nullify traditional analog police scanners, but keep the county in line with federal regulations and dollars.
“(The upgrade) keeps us up to date with the state federal regulations,” Merritt said. “For communications, like our highways and roads, in order to get federal money, we have to keep up with the federal standard. That standard keeps going up and we have to maintain everything and keep progressing, but the downside is it also makes it harder for other people to listen into our traffic with scanners.”
Merritt said the transition to digital will better protect officers in areas where analog may not reach or have a weak signal, but it will also save the county money on new radios. He said during the transition period, departments had to buy radios that worked both on the digital and analog signals. Now departments will only need digital radios, which are about half the cost of others.
“It will make it more cost effective for us to be able to buy new radios and keep them updated,” said Merritt. “Some of our radios are the ones that we got initially back when the state started the program 15 years ago. They’ve lasted very well and we’ve only had a few issues with some them.”