A woman’s claim she was being harassed by a Lawton City councilwoman was determined to be false, according to police, and ended with her in jail.

Matina Davis, 50, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a misdemeanor charge of false report of a crime, records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

