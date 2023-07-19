A woman’s claim she was being harassed by a Lawton City councilwoman was determined to be false, according to police, and ended with her in jail.
Matina Davis, 50, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a misdemeanor charge of false report of a crime, records indicate. The charge is punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine up to $500.
Davis reported to Lawton police on Jan. 14 that Ward 7 City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson harassed and intimidated her earlier in the day at an event at Cameron University, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said Johnson was within inches of her face and used her hand to her face as a reference to the distance, Detective Justin Johnson stated.
“Matina Davis knew the statements she was issuing were false when she made them, resulting in the Lawton Police Department and Lawton City Prosecutors Office to investigate, spend resources and address these false allegations,” the affidavit states.
There have been ongoing issues between Davis and Johnson. On March 27, 2023, Johnson sought and received an emergency protective order against Davis. A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 9 before Special District Judge Susan Zwaan.
Davis has made complaints to The Constitution that she is the one being harassed by Johnson and made allegations against the police department and city officials of covering for the councilwoman. She’s indicated plans to run for Johnson’s city council seat.
Free on $1,000 bond with the order to have no contact with Johnson, Davis is to return to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 20 for sounding of the misdemeanor trial docket, records indicate.
