A man investigators said has a history of protective order violation is in jail on $20,000 after police found him violating an emergency protective order from his mom.
Darrion Calley, a.k.a. Darrion Hurd, 20, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of protective order violation – second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting police, records indicate.
Lawton police were called around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to JC Penny’s in Central Plaza regarding a protective order violation. Officer Tiffany Sparks stated Calley was found sitting on a men’s section clothing rack asleep with his vape and cigar on the ground and mall security surrounding him, the probable cause affidavit states. He was awakened and ordered to follow police.
Calley’s mother, a store employee, told Sparks she received a protective order on her son in October 2022 and he’d been banned from the store for life in November 2022 after he’d showed up looking for her, the affidavit states.
While getting information from the mother, Sparks stated, Calley was heard screaming for officers to take their hands off him and seen trying to walk away before being taken to the ground and restrained. He was put in a police unit and began kicking the window and door as well as hitting his head on the cage, according to the affidavit. He was then put in leg restraints and taken to jail.
Records indicate Calley has a Feb. 16 misdemeanor conviction in Comanche County for a protective order violation and received a one-year suspended sentence.
Held with the bond condition he have no contact with his mother, Calley returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.
