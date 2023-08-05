A man investigators said has a history of protective order violation is in jail on $20,000 after police found him violating an emergency protective order from his mom.

Darrion Calley, a.k.a. Darrion Hurd, 20, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of protective order violation – second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

