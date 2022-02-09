DUNCAN — A Ryan man who tried to pass himself off as his brother after he was accused of shoplifting at a Stephens County dollar store in 2021 is now charged with the crime under his own name.
After telling police “I’m an idiot” when confronted, the man is accused of using his brother’s name as his when arrested. Investigators later received an early Christmas present when learning his brother is already in custody of the Texas prison system.
On Monday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Steven Darrell Depriest, 37, for felony charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and false personation, as well as a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, records indicate. Due to five prior felony convictions in Texas, he faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted of the assault.
Depriest is accused of a shoplifting incident around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021, at the Dollar General Store in Comanche. Officers arrived after a black Nissan Altima rammed a Chevrolet Cruze that had been parked and blocked it in a spot, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The car owner said she’d been sitting outside the store when she heard the store’s alarm go off. A man standing about 6 feet tall with brown hair and covered in tattoos came out and threw something into the back seat of the Altima before getting into the passenger seat, the affidavit states. She moved her car to block it in.
Once the man in the Altima heard the police had been called, he threw the item from the car and began to ram the Chevy multiple times before getting free and fleeing, according to the affidavit.
Police got the tag number of the Nissan from store security video.
The Altima was found the next day abandoned behind Sorrell’s Nut House on Old U.S. 81 in Comanche, according to the affidavit.
The car’s ownership was traced to a home in Ryan. Depriest was working in the backyard and investigators noticed he looked like the suspect, as seen on the store video, the affidavit states. He was detained while the car owner and a woman were questioned.
The woman, Depriest’s girlfriend, said she’d been in the car when Depriest came out of the store. The car owner said, as far as he knew, the car had been stolen.
Depriest first denied committing a crime. After being told why he was being charged and booked into jail, “he dropped his head and quietly said, ‘I’m an idiot’ and sighed,” the affidavit states.
However, Depriest offered police the identity of his younger brother, Joseph, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Stephens County Detention Center was notified on Dec. 23, 2021, that the ruse was up. It was learned Joseph Depriest, 36, is serving time in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. When told, Steven Depriest admitted his true identity, the affidavit states.
Depriest has prior felony convictions from: Wichita County, Texas, August 2005, burglary of habitation; June 2012, evading arrest or detention; May 2015, burglary and theft of copper; and July 2018, burglary; and from Dallas County, Texas, January 2011, theft of property, records indicate.
Depriest remains in the Stephens County Detention Center under his correct identify, according to investigators.