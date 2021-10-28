ANADARKO — Police said a lie made one man’s troubles significantly worse.
Now Ricky Lee Clark, a.k.a. Rickie Lee Clark, is in jail on $45,000 bond and looking at up to 20 years behind bars.
Clark, 34, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Oct. 22 in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of falsely impersonating another to create liability, records indicate.
Clark’s troubles came around 4:20 a.m. Oct. 22 when he was found after hours at an Anadarko park.
Anadarko Police Officer Kyle Young said he saw two people with flashlights walking in the park and a man inside a white vehicle parked nearby; the park was closed until 6 a.m.
The officer asked for identification from the man in the car and, according to the probable cause affidavit, Clark offered his brother-in-law’s name as his own. Young said he recognized the man but couldn’t remember his name.
The officer spoke with the two people who were walking in the park. They said they were looking for property lost during an assault earlier in the evening. They identified Clark to the officer, the affidavit states.
It was learned Clark had outstanding arrest warrants, including for two felony cases of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and endangering others while eluding police, records indicate. He was arrested for the warrants as well as for trying to hide his identity, according to the affidavit.
When asked why he lied, Young said Clark answered he didn’t want to get in trouble for being at the park.
Although Clark’s bond for the latest charge was set at $10,000, his cumulative bond for the outstanding warrants is another $35,000. He returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 for his preliminary hearing conference.