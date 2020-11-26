A couple of sayings — that drugs are bad and that nothing good happens in the early hours of morning — converged Tuesday during an incident on Lawton’s northwest side.
Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle report around 2:15 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northwest Arlington. According to the report, the man reporting the car greeted officers “covered in sweat and his pupils were dilated.”
The man told police he’d been trying to buy Percocet from another man when it turned into a robbery attempt against him. He said he slashed the car’s front passenger tire, and the other man ran eastbound from the scene, the report states. He later told police the other man pulled a gun on him during the robbery.
As the story evolved, he said the man had moved from the driver to passenger seat and invited him inside the car. When the robbery attempt was made, he said he accidentally put the car into gear and damaged the front tire which caused the other man to leave the scene, according to the report.
Nothing was reported taken and the man never received the Percocet.
Officers noted the gray Pontiac G5 had a flat front passenger side tire that was pushed back into the wheel well, the report states. Behind the tire was a skid trail leading from the driveway to its final position.
The other man was not reported to have been taken into custody.