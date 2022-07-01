Investigators said four CyberTip reports from International Crimes Against Children led to a Lawton man accused of viewing and possessing child porn online.
Now he’s in jail on $20,000 bond.
Gregory Pawtyle Haumpy III, 25, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate. The crime, which is not eligible for a deferred sentence, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $25,000.
Lawton Police had received four CyberTip reports from International Crimes Against Children that included three reports stemming from Facebook and another from SnapChat, the probable cause affidavit states.
Providers intercepted eight images and two videos of nude, prepubescent girls uploaded between June 17, 2020, and March 22, 2022. All the reports returned to phone numbers, email or screen names and birthdates coming back to Haumpy, the affidavit states.
Police received a search warrant for the phone number that identified it was Haumpy’s phone, according to the affidavit. Another for the Internet Provider (IP) address also returned to a relative who lives with Haumpy.
A search warrant to Haumpy’s home was served Monday and Haumpy and the relative were detained and several electronic devices were collected as evidence.
During the interview, Haumpy admitted to looking at child pornography on his cellphone and confirmed the phone number, email address, and Facebook and SnapChat accounts belonged to him, the affidavit states.
Haumpy returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 12 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.