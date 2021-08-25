Police are investigating a shooting that left a would-be burglar wounded.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said the suspected burglar is recovering after being shot while attempting to enter someone else’s house.
Officers responded to 3319 Cache Road on Tuesday morning to an attempted burglary. A woman in the home flagged down officers who said her husband inside the home had just shot an intruder who was lying in the back, according to the report. They found the suspect injured and in need of medical treatment.
According to the report, the couple in the home said they’d received a text message from a neighbor who said their back sliding door was left wide open. The man cleared the area and found the would-be burglar approach through the back door.
A witness told Officer Ricky Rodriguez the homeowner yelled to “stop and not come any further.” The intruder continued and came at the man who fired “two to three rounds,” striking the man and causing him to stumble back to the ground, the report states.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating. Grubbs said once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office.
“The District Attorney, as always, will determine if the shooting was justified,” he said.
If you have any information concerning this or any other felony, you can call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.