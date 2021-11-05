Police said blowing through a red light and leading law enforcement on a chase led to the arrest of a man later found with a pocket full of pills.
Now he’s behind bars and looking at up to 60 years for drug trafficking allegations.
Antonio Ramon Lewis, 41, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of trafficking in illegal drugs after three prior felony convictions, records show. He also received misdemeanor charges of eluding police, narcotics possession, resisting police, driving with an invalid license and failure to stop at a red light.
Lewis’ tale with law enforcement began shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. Lawton Police Officer Enoch Marshall saw a vehicle blow through a red light before stopping in the middle of the intersection of South 11th Street and C Avenue, according to the probable cause affidavit. The officer hit his lights and siren and the vehicle took off until reaching The Landing Apartments, 1214 SW C.
Once there, Lewis took off on foot but was taken into custody after being struck by a pair of Taser shots by police, the affidavit states. Marshall said it was learned Lewis had an outstanding county warrant for narcotics possession with intent to distribute as well as a city warrant.
At the jail, officers recovered a small amount of marijuana and a pill bottle containing 21 Oxycodone pills, according to the affidavit.
Lewis has prior felony convictions: Laurens County, Georgia, from 2002 for narcotics possession and from March 2008 for marijuana possession; as well as a July 2020 conviction in Comanche County for narcotics possession with intent to distribute, records show.
Held on $75,000 bond, Lewis returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 10, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.