Police said a woman protesting too much to a K-9 officer’s open-air sniff during a traffic stop is in jail for fentanyl trafficking charges as well as an outstanding felony warrant from 2022.

Janeah Jaysharme Gilkey, 19, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of fentanyl trafficking, records indicate. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

