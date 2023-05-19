Police said a woman protesting too much to a K-9 officer’s open-air sniff during a traffic stop is in jail for fentanyl trafficking charges as well as an outstanding felony warrant from 2022.
Janeah Jaysharme Gilkey, 19, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of fentanyl trafficking, records indicate. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
A Monday afternoon traffic stop led to Gilkey’s arrest. She was riding in a Chevrolet Impala driven by another woman that failed to signal before turning on Northwest Ferris Avenue and that crossed from the inside lane to the southbound turn lane and onto Fort Sill Boulevard. Lawton Police Detective Christopher Hally stated he then conducted the stop.
Hally stated he told the driver and passengers he was going to bring his K-9 partner Juliet to conduct a drug sniff and one passenger began acting nervously. Gilkey, who was in the back seat “became defensive stating she was pregnant,” the probable cause affidavit states. After telling her that had no bearing on the traffic stop, Hally stated the driver placed her head on the steering wheel and sighed.
K-9 Officer Juliet made a hit for drugs and everyone was removed from the car. Marijuana residue was found in a backpack and where Gilkey was sitting, according to Hally. Inside a deodorant bottle found in Gilkey’s purse, plastic baggies containing 12 fentanyl pills were discovered, the affidavit states. She also had $333 in cash and was arrested.
The driver was cited and released, along with the other passengers.
Gilkey was wanted for a felony embezzlement arrest warrant issued by the Comanche County District Court in June 2022, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 for the trafficking count and another $2,500 bond for the embezzlement charge, Gilkey returns to court at 3 p.m. July 31 for a preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.