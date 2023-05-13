A pair police said were caught in the act of breaking into Checker Wreckers and stealing rims are in jail.

Ester Knight, 34, of Cement, and Christopher Warren Marker, 34, of Chickasha, made their initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court where they each received felony counts of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.