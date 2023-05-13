A pair police said were caught in the act of breaking into Checker Wreckers and stealing rims are in jail.
Ester Knight, 34, of Cement, and Christopher Warren Marker, 34, of Chickasha, made their initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court where they each received felony counts of second-degree burglary and misdemeanor counts of knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate.
The dynamic, if not deft, duo were arrested around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lawton Police Officer Saige Herrera stated he and Sgt. Amelia Gorshng were called to 502 SW Roosevelt regarding a traffic incident where two people ran from the scene. Three witnesses, including the owner, said two people were sitting in a Ford F-150 in the parking lot who took off southbound on foot following a confrontation, according to the probable cause affidavit. A photo of the suspects was shown to police.
The pair, identified as Knight and Marker, were found in the parking lot behind Tu Familia, 111 W. Lee, and detained and identified by the witnesses, the affidavit states.
One witness said he called his boss when he saw the truck and was told no one was supposed to be there. He and another witness boxed the truck in with their trucks and confronted Knight. That’s when stolen rims were seen, according to Herrara.
The owner said he knew they were his rims because he marks them. He said Knight told him he would throw the rims out and leave but was told the police were being called. That’s when, he said, Knight got back in the truck, put it in drive and drove into one truck, then reversed and backed into the other several times before the two men got out and beat feet, according to the affidavit.
Knight has two prior Grady County felony convictions: September 2011, second-degree burglary; and June 2018, possession of firearms after former felony conviction, records indicate.
With the order to have no contact with the alleged victim, Knight is held on $50,000 bond and Marker on $10,000 bond. They each return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 8 for their preliminary hearing conferences.